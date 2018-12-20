World Wide Wed
I Am A Wedding Planner & This Is What My Wedding Looked Like

A young couple set out to plan the wedding celebration of a lifetime, and the bride just so happens to be a wedding planner herself

See more about this Episode
If you thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding looked extravagant, just wait until you see Ziad and Sewar's 600-person soirée. "Ziad wanted a really, really small wedding and I like big weddings, so we compromised and ended up with a number of 600 attendees," Sewar joked before the big day.
When the couple got engaged, the pressure was on to plan the perfect day because the bride is a wedding planner. "It has to be an amazing wedding. I'm a wedding planner — everyone's going to look at our work. It's much more difficult than deciding on other people's behalf. So, it's really has been very, very, very stressful," said Sewar. Despite her concerns, the stunning event definitely lived up to expectations. It took place in Beirut, Lebanon — after a few locations in Europe didn't pan out because of after-hours party restrictions — and featured a combination of religious and cultural traditions.
After the traditional church ceremony, all that was left to do was celebrate the new union with a party that combined classic elements with the avant-garde. In this week's episode of World Wide Wed, watch the couple tie the knot and do plenty of dancing with Sewar's ornate, flowing veil.
I Am A Wedding Planner, This Is My Wedding Video
written by Refinery29
WeddingsLivingLifestyleVideoWedding Checklist
Released on December 20, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
This Lesbian Couple's Wedding Revolved Around Religion
Now Playing
I Am A Wedding Planner & This Is What My Wedding Looked Like
The Gorgeous Nigerian Wedding You Have To See
Why We Chose "Godparents" For Our Marriage
This Couple's "Something Old" Is A Sweet Tribute To Their Parents
In The Face Of Lung Cancer, Why We Chose To Get Married
How One Couple Made Their Wedding An Act Of Political Defiance
How One New Zealand Couple Honored Their Māori Roots On Their Wedding Day
I'm Filipino, My Husband Is Vietnamese & We Got Married In Thailand
He's From A Finnish Island & She's From Australia – Their Wedding Celebrated Both Places
We Didn't Set Out To Have A Traditional Scottish Wedding — But It Was The Best Weekend Of Our Lives

Related Content

R29 Original Series