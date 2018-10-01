On this week's episode of World Wide Wed, we head to Ash, England to witness the marriage of Evonne and Sean. Since Evonne is originally from Sierra Leone, it was important to both her and Sean to incorporate traditions of her culture into their wedding. This merging of traditions wasn't just for them, it was also for their son. "We wanted to have Anglo-African fusion because that's what we are, but also for our little boy as well. He's a mixture of the two cultures," Sean explains.