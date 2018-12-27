World Wide Wed
The Gorgeous Nigerian Wedding You Have To See

Watch one couple's color-filled wedding that celebrates their Nigerian roots.

No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed explores the customs and traditions that define weddings around the globe — and shows how today's multi-cultural couples are making their ceremonies uniquely their own.
At any wedding — but especially a Nigerian wedding — it should always be about the happy couple, the dancing, and the food. At least, according to Ruth and Ayo Afolabi. "The last thing you want people to be saying about your wedding is one, they were hungry, and two the food wasn't good," Ayo says. "That's like social suicide."
The British-Nigerian couple combined traditions from their Yoruba and Igbo roots and celebrated with a colorful, dance-filled evening. "In Nigerian culture marriage is seen as such a big thing," Ruth says, "and even though I say I'm not that traditional, that aspect of our culture is something I really appreciated." Watch their magical night unfold in the video above.
A British Nigerian Couple Gets Married In Joyful Dance
