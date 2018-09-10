How One Couple Made Their Wedding An Act Of Political Defiance

Jefferson and Tiago chose to plan a Candomblé ceremony, an Afro-Brazilian religious tradition. The ceremony was held by the ocean, with rituals from Bahia, a northeastern state in Brazil. The days leading up to the ceremony and the ceremony itself involved a Prayer to Yemanjá, Queen of the Sea, a "Day Of The Grooms," and a Ritual of Sands, the colors of which came together to reflect those in the pride flag.