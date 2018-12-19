This Lesbian Couple's Wedding Revolved Around Religion

See more about this Episode
Before they got married in Calabasas, California, this August, Lizzie and Grace had never been to a gay wedding before, let alone one like what they wanted for themselves. The couple, who have been together since college, were certain they wanted a ceremony that honored their Episcopalian faith. In this episode of World Wide Wed, we can see how well they pulled it off.
"I think we're breaking down barriers by showing that you can be a queer identifying person and have a religious identity that the two are not mutually exclusive," Grace says.
Grace's father, an Episcopalian minister, is fully supportive of his daughter's marriage. "We say in the church that marriage is an institution that should be entered into reverently and deliberately and for the purposes for which it was intended by god. Check, check, and check," Rev. Baldridge says of the couple.
Here's a good sign of just how deliberately Lizzie entered into this institution: Right before the ceremony, she had a friend deliver a box to Grace containing love letters she started writing to her in 2015, to be opened on their wedding day. Cue the waterworks!
The beautiful outdoor ceremony — in which there were 20 (!) bridesmaids — included other thoughtful, creative touches from both Lizzie and Grace. As they entered the venue, for example, each guest found a personalized note thanking them for coming and telling them how they've played a role Lizzie and Grace's relationship. Grab a box of tissues and press play above.
Season 2
Season 1