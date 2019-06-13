He's From A Finnish Island & She's From Australia – Their Wedding Celebrated Both Places

Their friends and family joined Viktor and Abi in Kyrkogårdsö for a three-day wedding: On day one, guests were treated to a dinner and rounds of shots of local spirit as part of a Scandinavian tradition of snapsvisor. On day two, the couple hosted a mini championship game that included well-known classics such as wife-carrying and Nokia phone-throwing. Abi and her bridesmaids sailed to a separate island so as to avoid seeing the groom before the wedding day. On their wedding day, Abi and Viktor exchanged vows, with Abi reciting: “I promise to stay young at heart, to surround us with happiness and remind you why I love you.” They high-fived, kissed, then walked out of the church.