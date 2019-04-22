World Wide Wed
How One New Zealand Couple Honored Their Māori Roots On Their Wedding Day

Their goal was to have a wedding that included their beliefs, their heritage, and represented their dynamic identities.

No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed explores the customs and traditions that define weddings around the globe — and shows how today's multi-cultural couples are making their ceremonies uniquely their own.
In this week's episode of World Wide Wed, we catch up with Olivia and Jesse in New Zealand. For Jesse and Olivia, their wedding was about doing what felt right and going with the flow. This meant going back to New Zealand, getting married in front of Aoraki (New Zealand's tallest mountain), and having the reception in a woolshed. "In the wedding there are elements we'll take from Christianity, as well as from a Kiwi-style wedding with some Māori aspects," Jesse explains.
Their goal was to have a wedding that included their beliefs, their heritage, and represented their dynamic identities. "Māori is something that we were brought up with and is how our family was raised before us," said Jesse. Check out highlights from their special day in the video above.
written by Michelle Santiago Cortés
Released on April 22, 2019
