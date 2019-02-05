Everything We Know About Stormi Webster's Postponed Birthday Party

When Stormi Webster was just four months old, her social media megastar mom Kylie Jenner admitted on Snapchat that she had already begun thinking about her baby girl's first birthday party. Since then, we've been anxiously waiting to see the big blowout. Eight months later, and we're still waiting. Stormi is now officially one-year-old, but the party hasn't happened yet. Yes, in a very ironic turn of events, Stormi Webster's very important party has been postponed by storms in Los Angeles.
Though we have yet to get a full picture of what Stormi's birthday party will entail, Jenner has dropped a few hints about what her daughter and the rest of the world can expect to see when it eventually does happen. In the same confessional-style Snap video where Jenner explained she was already spent plenty of time musing about what her baby daughter's first birthday might look like, she lamented the fact that her nieces' North West and Penelope Disick had just celebrated their respective fifth and sixth birthdays with a unicorn-themed soirée, making the theme old news and therefore unusable for Stormi's own forthcoming celebration. So we know that Stormi's first party, which should happen whenever the L.A. rain lets up, won't be unicorn-themed, but what will the theme be?
On Friday morning, instead of photos of bouncy castles and flower sculptures, Jenner posted a video explaining that the weather had thrown a wrench into the party plans. In the video, she mentioned farm animals, an element that surely meant the big bash absolutely had to be outside.
Later, after reminding her followers that the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection was about to launch, Jenner did share three pictures of the indoor portion of the party's setup. It featured ribbon-laden chairs, rainbow place settings, and a ton of balloons. There was also a cake covered in multi-colored sprinkles, which definitely looked like it was made by the Flour Shop, the same bakery responsible for North and Penelope's unicorn cakes. The color scheme has us thinking the theme might be rainbow, which is especially fitting seeing as it can only take place after these storms have passed.
