Recently, we received data from Pinterest revealing that llamas are a hot new trend. Around that same time, we also began to notice an increase in the number of llama cakes, cookies, and décor items popping up on our Instagram Discover feeds. With those numbers from Pinterest and our own observations, we started to wonder if after a couple of years at the top, unicorns were officially out and llamas were now the most popular cutesy animal trend. Over the weekend, however, two major influencers threw a party that made us reconsider. Yesterday, North West and Penelope Disick had the ultimate unicorn-themed joint birthday party, which reminded us the unicorn is eternal.
Based on photos shared on social media by Kim Kardashian West, the unicorn theme was represented in nearly every detail of the party, from desserts and decor to entertainment and activities. For as long as unicorns have been trendy, unicorn cakes have been at the forefront of the trend, so naturally, North and Penelope each had their very own unicorn birthday cakes.
Though finding out who the creative minds are behind many of the Kardashian's favorite things is often a task made seriously difficult by NDAs, this time, Kim actually revealed exactly who was responsible for these cakes. Kardashian-West posted a photo of one of the cut-open cakes, revealing that it had six rainbow layers and was filled with multi-colored sprinkles of different shapes and sizes. In the photo, she tagged The Flour Shop, a New York-based bakery owned by Amirah Kassem. In addition to the $200-plus cakes, North and Penelope also had an entire table of other unicorn-themed desserts, including doughnuts, cookies, rice crispy treats, dipped pretzels, and more.
For their joint birthday party, the famous cousins went beyond the trend staple of unicorn-themed baked goods. The theme was also seen more subtly in the decor with rainbow balloons and streamers and faux fur-topped tables and chairs. Most impressively, the theme also showed up in the activities the birthday girls and their guests were invited to take part in. Rainbow blow-up slides were set up and the kids played on not one but two $169 rainbow cloud daybed pool floats from Funboy. And, instead of having real — and therefore boring — animals like ponies, llamas, or alpacas at their party, Nori and P opted for something a little more hard-to-get, unicorns.
North and Penelope's unicorn-themed birthday party that in order to still wow guests — and social media — with a theme that may be a little more played out, you simply need to step things up. However, for those who can't afford to get cakes made by one of the most talked about bakers of the moment, spring for 9-foot-long pool floats, or hire an actual unicorn, llamas are here as a newer and therefore easier-to-execute theme.
