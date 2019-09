What's Really Behind Unicorn Fever

It also makes sense when you consider that the actual word unicorn has taken on new, more positive meanings: Merriam-Webster will tell you it’s either “a mythical animal typically represented as a horse with a single straight horn projecting from its forehead,” or “a start-up company valued at more than a billion dollars, typically in the software or technology sector,” a term coined by Tech Crunch in 2013 . On Pinterest, there are thousands of inspirational quotes in favor of wild individuality, like “Be a unicorn in a field of horses.” And by the way, “unicorn” is also the nickname for a bisexual woman who joins a straight couple for a threesome. From the bedroom to the boardroom, the word has come to symbolize someone or something that is unique, rare — exceptional. In other words, someone or something who is a unicorn is someone or something special. And don’t most people want to feel special?