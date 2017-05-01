You Can Now Order Mermaid Frappuccinos At Starbucks, So Forget About Unicorns

Right now, you may very well be teetering on the brink of colorful Frappuccino fatigue. When we discovered that Starbucks was going to release a Unicorn Frappuccino over three weeks ago, we had no idea it would lead to this endless parade of vibrant drinks named after mythical creatures. So far we’ve seen the Pink Pegasus Frappuccino and the Dragon Frappuccino, and just when you may have suspected you were finally free of this Frappuccino trend, we came across yet another one. Cosmopolitan just introduced us to the Mermaid Frappuccino; It was only a matter of time, y'all.
The Mermaid Frappuccino was created by Starbucks barista and blogger named Jócelyn Freeman. According to StarbucksMelody, a website dedicated to "unofficial Starbucks news and culture," this mermaid-inspired beverage is made by adding blended blackberries to a regular Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Like the Unicorn Frapp, this drink too gets a very special drizzle. It's created by mixing white mocha syrup with toasted coconut syrup and adding matcha powder for a bring green color. Just add whipped cream and another green drizzle on top, and voila. Here's what it should look like when it's done:
This isn't the only drink Jócelyn Freeman, aka The Modern Barista, created last week. StarbucksMelody also explained how to order Freeman's other new beverage, which is simply called "The Narwhal" It's a blended strawberry lemonade with vanilla bean powder and a dollop whipped cream on top, and apparently, it tastes like a pink Starburst. Photos of this secretive new drink have proven hard to find on social media, which is a bit ironic since narwhals actually exist while mermaids, unicorns, and dragons do not. So, if you've grown a bit weary of all the enchanted beverages recently, you can now opt for one equally colorful and inventive that doesn't carry the name of something out of a fairytale. Or, just stick with your old tall latte. That's fine, too.
