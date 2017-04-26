Either Starbucks Baristas Are Trolling Us Or There's Going To Be A Sriracha Frappuccino

Many of the commenters seem to understand anyone feeling apprehensive about this spicy beverage, but those that say they have tried it wrote that the drink is actually quite good. One Redditor explained, "Me and my partners were very skeptical when we saw the new drink recipe card, but holy cow! The siracha is soooo tasty in frappuccino form, I can totally see this being the new craze!" Though we don't yet know exactly what's in the drink, another Redditing barista explained that it's "just like any standard creme flavored frappuccino, this time w/ sriracha!" Another said it's amazing if you add a pump of mocha. We'll definitely make sure to try that if and when it ends up being released.