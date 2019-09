Thanks to one intrepid Instagram user, we learned that not only is Dragon Frapp just as photo-ready as its unicorn counterpart, it's easier to make, so we're guessing that there won't be any sort of viral reaction to the labor involved in crafting it. And while there have been plenty of reactions (positive and negative) to the blue-and-purple Unicorn Frapp — relax already, Anthony Bourdain — it doesn't seem like the under-the-radar dragon drink has garnered any ill will. We don't expect the Dragon Frapp to be around much longer. Like the drink that inspired it, this elusive creation will be long gone in no time.