Lately it seems like everyone is talking unicorn this and unicorn that, especially when it comes to food. But, we want to know, what’s going on with the other mythical creatures? Why aren’t any of them getting love? Where the heck are their Frappuccinos? Well, apparently we’re not the only people who have wondered that. A Starbucks location in one of the most magical places on earth, Disneyland, just released a beverage inspired by Pegasus.
Yesterday, an Instagram user named agentlover took a trip to Disneyland, and while there, she came across a Starbucks sign that read, “Store Exclusive: Pink Pegasus.” She shared a photo of the sign and her caption for the photo said, “Disneyland Starbucks going rogue.” Of course, after seeing that sign, agentlover had to order the drink, and thankfully, she posted a photo of it as well. Accompanying this picture, she wrote, “This is what the Unicorn Frap SHOULD have tasted like”
The Starbucks location selling this drink also posted a photo of the sign on its store account. It wrote, "The Unicorn may have sped away, but we have the Downtown Disney Store Exclusive Pink Pegasus Frappuccino while supplies last!" According to the comments, the Pink Pegasus drink is white mocha, raspberry, and a bit of pink magic.
While the Downtown Disney Starbucks is the only place you can get the Pink Pegasus, it does appear that other locations of the coffee chain have come up with similarly creative ways of getting rid of any leftover Unicorn Frappuccino supplies. A Reddit users named cinnamanz posted a photo of their store's new sign to the /r/Starbucks subreddit. The message written on this sign said, "Missed out on the Unicorn Frappuccino? Try the new Pegasus Frappuccino." The Redditor explained in a comment that this Pegasus drink was a Strawberries and Creme Frappe with white mocha, toffee nut, vanilla bean, and a berry drizzle.
So, maybe unicorns aren't the only mythical creatures getting foods named after them. Still, a Pegasus isn't that different from a unicorn. They are both magical horses after all. Maybe Phoenix food will be the fiery answer to the unicorn trend. We'd definitely be on-board.
