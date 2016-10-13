Trend Alert: Forget Galaxy Desserts, Everyone Is All About Unicorn Cakes Now

Who says unicorns aren't real? The newest cake trend brings these magical creatures to life in the most delicious way. According to Cosmopolitan, it all started with Jenna Rae Cakes, a bakery in Canada. These bakers had the unique idea to have the cake itself act as the body of the unicorn. On the base, they added details like elegant little eyelashes. Then, they topped the cake with creamy swirls to make a flowing mane, and added a silver horn and ears.
The bakers posted a photo of the cake on Instagram a few weeks ago, and the post has since gotten 7,123 Likes. Now, people are making their very own Instagram-worthy unicorn cakes. Take a look at some of the cutest creations ahead, and get inspired to put your own spin on this mythical treat.