Your events are famous for their Instagrammable moments. How do you come up with those moments and what do you think are the most Instagrammable aspects of an event?

I try to compartmentalize my parties. That's how I visualize things. I do design some aspects with social media in mind, especially for corporate events and launch parties. People love finding the perfect place for an Instagram photo so I look for spaces for them to have that moment. We may add extra color, neon, or balloons to an area that we think is "Instagrammable." I also light the area differently. Event lighting is different than what will look great for the 'gram, so we plan ahead. If I think the area will be highly photographed, the lighting will be different than something more traditional like the pin spotting of a centerpiece.