Kim Kardashian West’s CBD-Themed Baby Shower Was The Most Zen Event Ever

Tired of the usual pastel, finger foods, and diaper cakes baby showers? Take a page out of Kim Kardashian West’s book and host a CBD-everything rendezvous instead.
The fourth baby West is on his way. To celebrate the occasion Kardashian opted for something completely opposite of the cherry blossom baby shower she had in Chicago’s honor back in 2017, and it was all thanks to some anxiety, apparently.
"This year, because I'm freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like, CBD-themed baby shower," Kardashian said earlier this month. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals, and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower — we're not pregnant."
True to her word, Kardashian held a “CBD & Meditation” themed shower where guests participated in a sound bath, got to mix their own CBD oils, and took home a pair of navy blue Yeezy slides, according to her Instagram stories. Here she also reflected on the day, calling it “perfect.” She didn’t share what food was on the menu at the lavish shindig, but it was more than likely all CBD-infused.
Chrissy Teigen and Paris Hilton were among those in attendance, according to People. In addition to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, of course.
Now if you’re wondering why Kardashian even had a baby shower at all, since typically they’re seen as mostly gift grabs (and she’s, you know, rich), drop the judgmental eyebrow raise. She did for her kids, which include North, five and a half, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months.
"When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” Kardashian told E! News. “They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them."
Let’s just hope she stashed away some of those CBD products for future use, because four kids under the age of six? Some zen will definitely be needed.
