Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating & Drinking At The 2019 Oscars Governors Ball

There aren't many people who can say they've attended the Academy Awards more than ten or so years in a row. Heck, we've been trying to get just one invite for the past several years now and have never been successful. There is one person, however, who is always on the list and has been for not just one decade but two. No, it's not a world-renowned actor. It's actually a celebrity chef. 2019 marks the 25th year that Wolfgang Puck and his team at Wolfgang Puck Catering are creating the menu and preparing the food for the Oscars Governors Ball.
For this year's official Oscars afterparty, Wolfgang Puck and his team have created over 70 different dishes to be served to the stars. The menu, which will be brought to life by a kitchen staff of 200, includes amuse-bouche, hors d'oeuvres, both hot and cold small plates, and items from a raw bar.
On the sweeter side of things, guests will be able to try tray-passed small dessert plates that include Oscar statue-shaped lollipops and a variety of chocolate bon bons created by pastry designers Kamel Guechida, Garry Larduinat, and Jason Lemonnier. Made-to-order desserts, like Affogato with housemade ice cream and Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew, and vegan and gluten-free sweets like Cashew Vanilla Tiramisu will also be available — it's no wonder Wolfgang Pucks keeps getting asked back to the Oscar's after party.
In addition to all the dishes coming from the mind of Wolfgang Puck, the stars attending this year's Oscars Governors Ball will be treated to four different signature cocktails crafted by Mixologist Charles Joly. All of the cocktails feature Don Julio Tequila as a main ingredient and we've got the recipes. That means even though we failed once again to get an Academy Awards invite this year, we can at least drink like we're at the after party.
Take a look ahead to see the Governors Ball's full menu and the cocktails to drink while you watch.