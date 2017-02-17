Forget "Who are you wearing?" After taking a look at the menu for this year's Governor's Ball, we want to ask our favorite nominees: "Can you get us in to the after party?"
While Academy Award attendees might have to make due with snacks stashed in clutches during the actual ceremony, they are all invited to the official after-party, the Governor's Ball. And there, the spread makes up for the lack of food for the past couple hours — in a big way.
Celeb chef Wolfgang Puck is catering the festivities for the 22nd year in row. The menu of small plates and passed apps is nearly three pages long, so let us hit you up with the highlights: lobster corn dogs, gold-dusted truffle popcorn, Wagyu short ribs, and baked potatoes with caviar. On top of that: more black truffle, and a made-to-order poke bar. And that's before we're even getting to dessert, which includes made-to-order lava cakes and something called an Oreo cookies s'more dome. (We have no idea what that is, but also, how can it be bad?!)
Guests can wash it all down with custom wine or Champagne created specifically for the night. Appropriately, two will be from legendary director Francis Ford Coppola's vineyards, a limited-edition "director's cut" of both a red and a white wine. The Champagne is courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck, and will come in magnum bottles decorated with the iconic Oscars statues. There will be 1,400 bottles of Champagne and 2,200 bottles of wine on hand — that's over 22,000 glasses total.
The Governor's Ball will also include 15 pounds of white truffles, 10 kilos (around 22 lbs) of caviar, 30 lbs of gold dust, and 7000 mini chocolate Oscars. If you're wondering how many people that's expected to serve, no, it's not a small army. 1,500 guests are expected to be in attendance, to which we say, whats 1,501 guests when you have that much caviar to share? I'll be patiently waiting on my invite till then.
