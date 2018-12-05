Whole Foods Is Offering 12 Days Of 50% Off Cheese Deals

If you subscribe to the notion that guests should never show up to a party empty-handed but you're also currently being inundated with countless invitations to holiday parties, you might be feeling like you're in a bit of a pickle. Luckily, Whole Foods has the ideal item to contribute to any party, and it just so happens to be running a special deal on the item for much of the holiday season. Today, the grocery chain announced the return of its 12 Days of Cheese promotion.
Starting on December 12 and running through December 23, Whole Foods will be taking 50% off a different artisan cheese every single day. Since the cheese offerings will change daily, you'll never show up to a party with the same delicious addition, which will come in handy if you have multiple engagements lined up with the same friend group this season.
Advertisement
According to Whole Foods, the 12 cheeses that will be available at a discount during the 12 Days of Cheese event were curated in collaboration with Certified Cheese Professionals and will include "a diverse and innovative selection, including several world champion cheeses." Now, that's a title we can really get excited about. The full list of offerings and their dates are as follows:
December 12: Klare Melk Truffle Gouda
December 13: Esquirrou Petit Ossau-Iraty
December 14: Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère
December 15: Vermont Creamery Bijou
December 16: Mons Camembert
December 17: Neal’s Yard Dairy Keen’s Cheddar
December 18: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog
December 19: Uplands Cheese Company Pleasant Ridge Reserve
December 20: Saxon Creamery Hika Bay
December 21: Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blue
December 22: Mitica Drunken Goat
December 23: Cellars at Jasper Hill Kombucha Willoughby
December 13: Esquirrou Petit Ossau-Iraty
December 14: Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère
December 15: Vermont Creamery Bijou
December 16: Mons Camembert
December 17: Neal’s Yard Dairy Keen’s Cheddar
December 18: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog
December 19: Uplands Cheese Company Pleasant Ridge Reserve
December 20: Saxon Creamery Hika Bay
December 21: Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blue
December 22: Mitica Drunken Goat
December 23: Cellars at Jasper Hill Kombucha Willoughby
In addition to the 50% discount, Amazon Prime members will receive an extra 10% off each special 12 Days of Cheese price. This promotion could solve your biggest holiday party dilemma. And, on the treasured nights this season when your only plans are laying on the couch with your cat, you'll have an affordable snack for yourself then too.
Advertisement