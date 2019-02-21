Whole Foods should be renamed Whole Life at this point. It’s dangerously easy to get lost in the aisles of the health emporium and spend our whole paycheck hunting for groceries, making overpriced salads, and stalking new beauty products. Yes, our love for the retailer runs deep, and it's about to get deeper.
We got a preview of the new beauty offerings hitting shelves this spring — like mushroom-based highlighter sticks, USDA-certified organic sheet masks, and detoxifying scalp scrubs — and our carts runneth over. Keep clicking to see the newness you should be adding to your grocery list before you hit up Whole Foods this weekend.