In a world where a single click pulls up millions of lipsticks, eye creams, and shampoos (on Google alone, the numbers before those zeros read 67, 18.5, and 60, respectively), landing on the "best" beauty product of the moment can feel a lot like looking for a needle in a haystack. The most exciting launches to hit our desks so far this year, however, are a lot easier to spot.
We may only be 36 days into 2018, but the future is looking bright. The new year is already ripe with lip balms that belong at the MoMA, moisturizers that knock 20 minutes off your skin routine, breakout-busting cleansers, and more. Ahead, Refinery29 beauty editors break down exactly what you should be buying right now — because the only thing you'll be getting from all that online scrolling is carpal tunnel.