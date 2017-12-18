The Real Reason We Googled These Beauty Brands In 2017

Why do we have an electoral college? Is a travel ban legal? Can an administration really prohibit words?
The questions (and people) we had to Google this year made most of us want to scream into a void. But there were other more shining memories — like when we all learned how to watch the solar eclipse together, made slime, or collectively swooned over Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's engagement.
And, of course, there were some major beauty moments too — from Rihanna's groundbreaking Fenty Beauty launch to the recall of our most beloved brow product. Ahead, check out Google's top-searched brands and the real reason we were all Googling them in 2017.