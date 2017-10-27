Update: If your brows couldn't make it one more day with that backup gel, it's time to let out the sigh of relief you've been holding in for months. Yes, starting today, Benefit's Gimme Brow is officially back on shelves after the brand's voluntary recall in October. Read more about the updated Benefit Gimme Brow+ formula.
This story was originally posted on October 27, 2017.
According to a statement released on Benefit Cosmetics' website, its best-selling eyebrow gel Gimme Brow has officially been pulled from shelves. "Benefit Cosmetics is committed to the highest levels of quality and doing what’s right for our customers. Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating a voluntary recall of our Gimme Brow product after discovering that recent batches of the product did not meet our stringent quality standards."
The good news is that the product — if used only where it's intended (on your eyebrows) — should not cause any physical harm to the customer, a rep for the brand tells Refinery29. However, if you want to return your Gimme Brow, Benefit is making it easy: All you have to do is take the brow gel to the original retailer and you'll be issued a full refund.
While the full details of what exactly happened are still unclear, because of Benefit's diligent quality control during product formulation, it looks as if they took the "better safe than sorry" approach and decided to remove all Gimme Brow formulas from authorized retailers.
TBD on when the product will be back in stock, but when it is, don't expect a reformulation of the top-rated gel, says the rep. If you have any questions about your tube of Gimme Brow or more details on the return process, we suggest reaching out to the brand for more specific guidance.
