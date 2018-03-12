Update: Today's the day. After five months of bad brows we can never get back, Benefit Gimme Brow+ is finally available for purchase at Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics.
This story was originally posted on March 8, 2018.
When it was announced last October that One Tree Hill would be leaving Netflix, fans were so outraged that they started a petition to keep it. Without the streaming service, where would they watch the most emotional teen drama of their youth?
Around the same time, Benefit voluntarily recalled Gimme Brow, its best-selling microfiber, water-resistant gel. Suddenly, we empathized with the OTH fans sounding off Twitter. For the first time in regards to our makeup routine, we had to ask ourselves: WTF are we going to do? And without a concrete timeline, we were forced to find worthy alternatives and pray for its eventual return.
Almost everyone who used the product before would agree that living without it for months was rough — bad brow days were aplenty. Luckily, Benefit just announced yesterday that Gimme Brow is officially hitting shelves again on March 13, and it's coming back from its hiatus better than ever before. Meet Gimme Brow+.
So, what's different? As the name suggests, the new Gimme Brow still has all the qualities you fell in love with, plus some added bonuses. The thickening and tinting formula still does just that; however, Benefit assures us that Gimme Brow+ includes a major ingredient upgrade that meets the latest safety standards set by the brand's parent company LVMH. What that means is, hopefully, no more concern for potential eye irritation.
If we've learned anything from the temporary loss of our precious brow gel, it's this: Always buy in bulk. And for those upset One Tree Hill fans whose petition didn't quite work, at least there's still Gossip Girl?
