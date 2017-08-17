The Once-In-A-Lifetime Reason You Need To Take Off August 21

Those that look to the stars for meaning will not have to look far on August 21, 2017. That's because the first total solar eclipse since 1979 will take place across the United States. Millions of Americans will be able to drive to a point at which they'll be able to see the sun disappear and everyone will see at least a partial eclipse.
"August 21, 2017, may turn out to be the most popular vacation-day request in history," Michael Bakich writes in Astronomy magazine.
"The sun will disappear for about 2½ minutes, beginning in Oregon about 10:15 a.m. local time; the phenomenon will move eastward, ending an hour and a half later in South Carolina. In between, the eclipse will be visible from Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains national parks, from St. Louis and Kansas City and Charleston, S.C., and all points in between."
The eclipse's path will travel from the northwest to the southeast; you can view the exact path of the phenomenon here. Perhaps the coolest aspect of the eclipse will be the color it bathes everything in. Essentially, the light will be equivalent to a 360-degree sunset. A super-magic-hour, if you will.
If you want to tempt madness and look directly at the eclipse, make sure you have proper eyewear. The only time it's safe to look directly at the sky, minus specs, is at the moment of totality.
For more on eclipse prep, check out our guide to Everything You Need To Gear Up For Watching The Total Solar Eclipse and How To Capture The Best Photos Of The Total Solar Eclipse.
This piece was originally published on October 16, 2016.
