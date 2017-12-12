In many ways, 2017 has felt a lot like dumpster diving — there's a shit ton of garbage out there if you care to look around. But in between the depressingly long list of sexual assault victims and $1B worth of damage from natural disasters, this year does have one good thing going for it: beauty launches. Innovative, game-changing, barrier-breaking ones, at that.
So, to give you the inside scoop on the tried-and-true favorites, we asked top editors from different publications to share the new products they couldn't shut up about in 2017. Some were to be expected; others, not so much — but you're gonna want them all. Consider this the beauty equivalent to TIME's Person Of The Year awards... only you definitely won't have to worry about any sketchy runner-ups this time.