Demi Lovato is not pleased with TIME magazine's decision to name President Donald Trump as a runner-up for Person of the Year. In a series of tweets, Lovato criticized the magazine, declaring it "hypocritical." TIME dedicated their Person Of The Year issue to "Silence Breakers" — those who broke their silence on issues such as sexual assault and gender equality. The magazine also chose to name President Donald Trump as a runner-up POTY, which Lovato saw as contradictory.
"Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites," Lovato wrote Wednesday evening. As of 2017, 16 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against President Trump. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in October that the administration's official position on these women is that they are lying. TIME celebrated women who have come forward with their stories of sexual assault — so, the decision to also semi-acknowledge an alleged sexual harasser isn't a good look.
Lovato added that she had been trying to be non-political this year, but she couldn't stay silent on this particular topic.
"I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more," she explained, "but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover."
Lovato concluded, "To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news."
TIME magazine is not immune to controversy surrounding Trump. Last month, the President tweeted that the magazine asked him to participate in the Person of the Year issue, but he declined. In response, TIME tweeted, "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."
In the issue, TIME defended their decision to include Trump as a runner-up.
"One thing is sure: love him or hate him, Trump has invaded our attention in ways previous Presidents never did," writes TIME political correspondent Molly Ball. "He commands more than just the levers of executive power; he has the nation, and the world, in the grip of his singular performance, and events have bent to his will. This has been Year One of Trump’s presidency, and the Trump show continues unabated. The reviews may be mixed, but no one can turn away."
