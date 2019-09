The biggest change is that you'll now be able to buy natural and organic beauty products under the Whole Foods brand name — including its line of Fizzing Bath Bombs and Perfect Finish Shine Spray — through Amazon's website using fast-delivery services like PrimeNow and Prime Pantry. (Which, by the way, is running a $10 deal off your entire order right now, plus free shipping.) Oh, and all 365 Everyday Value items, like a jar of refined coconut oil (a beauty mainstay for celebs and experts alike ) will also be available for Prime savings.