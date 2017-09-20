Like a modern-day Robin Hood, Amazon swooped in for the win of Whole Foods last month, and before the ink on the deal even had time to dry, the retail giant slashed the grocery chain's prices by up to 43% across the board. Avocados? Finally affordable. Bananas? Practically free. And beauty products? Yep, you'll be able to save some money on those, too.
The biggest change is that you'll now be able to buy natural and organic beauty products under the Whole Foods brand name — including its line of Fizzing Bath Bombs and Perfect Finish Shine Spray — through Amazon's website using fast-delivery services like PrimeNow and Prime Pantry. (Which, by the way, is running a $10 deal off your entire order right now, plus free shipping.) Oh, and all 365 Everyday Value items, like a jar of refined coconut oil (a beauty mainstay for celebs and experts alike) will also be available for Prime savings.
Ahead, check out some of the goods you can find online for cheap. As Amazon's Jeff Wilke said in a press release last month, "This is just the beginning." So chances are you'll see an uptick in beauty offerings on Amazon sometime in the near future. In the meantime, remember: Smashed avocados always work well as a DIY face mask ingredient.