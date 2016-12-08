33 Things To Wear To All Of Your Holiday Events

This story was originally published on November 30.



Getting ready for a holiday party can feel like taking a final exam. The pressure is on to deliver, and you've only got so long to prepare as best as you can, all the while hoping that you don't fall on your face. Or, conversely, you could also set the curve...which is what we're here to help with.



This year, you don't have to put in all the work yourself to earn an A, because we're here with your cheat sheet. You should be able to sit back, relax, and click through a succinct slideshow with all the party dresses you could ever want. Ahead, find an outline of all the things you'll need (and some more things you'll just want) for this upcoming holiday season. Pencils ready?