Our current favorite hashtag-themed rosé, Rosé All Day, first hit shelves back in May. But we are perhaps even more excited about the latest development — as of July 1, you can now get buy it in cans as well. The 250 ml cans come in four-packs, making each one equal to one and a third bottle of wine. Both Rosé All Day bottles and cans are available nationwide and online.
This story was originally published on April 27, 2017.
While we’d happily drink it year-round, there’s no denying that summer is rosé season. And, just like hot cocoa and baked goods cue the arrival of the winter, a certain hashtag is starting to pop up to remind us it is, indeed, time to start imbibing. With over one hundred thousand posts on Instagram (and counting), #RoseAllDay has come to embody the ethos of our favorite easy-drinking, warm-weather beverage.
While we’ve had rosé all kinds of different ways (including in 40s), we haven’t had a rosé named after the popular hashtag — until now. Starting in May, you’ll finally be able to buy your own Rose All Day rosé.
Rosé All Day is being launched by Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits, a New York-based wine importer, and will retail at around $12.99. The wine itself hails from France and will be available in both bottles and cans, making it the perfect addition to all kinds of summer outings, from cookouts to picnics.
The wine is made from grapes grown in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France. According to a press release from Biagio Cru, the climate and soil is similar to nearby Provence, but Languedoc-Roussillon is a region that offers greater value to consumers.
Rosé All Day isn’t the first hashtag-themed rose product. Yes Way Rosé, which started as an Instagram account run by two friends, also has its own line of products and wine, though its official rosé has it’s own (equally appropriate) name: Summer Water.
