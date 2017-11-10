There are few feelings in the world that are quite as satisfying as crossing off the very last item on your to-do list. Seriously, think for a second about the burst of accomplishment, pride, and — dare we say — joy that accompanies that pencil-drop moment. It’s a rush, albeit an ever-so-slightly dorky one.
To get to that errand-free satisfied state, though, you actually have to do everything on your list. And if you’re anything like us, one big task — think: opening a new credit card account or building any piece of flat-pack furniture — kills our will to so much as look at what’s next on the agenda. Ahead, we’ve got the most gratifying of solutions. These 14 hacks are so ridiculously easy that not a single one takes more than 15 minutes to knock out, especially when you enlist the help of your Google Assistant. Beyond that, they all have the power to genuinely upgrade your health, bank account, home, and overall quality of life. Not bad for such minimal effort, right? Ready, set, go!