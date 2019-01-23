Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Hack Your Life
Work & Money
The TED Talks To Watch For Career Inspiration
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
7 Easy Tricks To Make Sure Your Email Gets Read
by
Anabel Pasarow
Valentine's Day
How To Melt Chocolate According to
Nailed It!
's Jacques Torres
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
How To Find Out What's On Your Background Check
by
Ludmila Leiva
Home Organization
Here's How Much It Costs To Hire An Official KonMari Consultant To Organize Your...
Olivia Harrison
Jan 23, 2019
Marie Kondo
These Are The Most Wholesome & Hilarious Marie Kondo Memes On The Internet
Olivia Harrison
Jan 15, 2019
Work & Money
I'm Young & Healthy — Do I Need Life Insurance?
Ludmila Leiva
Nov 19, 2018
Cooking Tips
3 Easy Steps For Picking A Ripe Watermelon, According To An Expert
July is coming to a close this week, amplifying the feeling that summer is slipping through our fingers. But, there's good news: The sunny season does
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Life Hacks
We've Been Cutting Watermelon Incorrectly Our Whole Lives
Remember last year, when the internet became obsessed with a viral video showing the most efficient way to cut a cake? Well, that's happening all over
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
At Last, An Easy Way To Put An Out Of Office Entry On Your Google...
Maybe you need to leave the office at 5 p.m. on the dot every Thursday to pick up your daughter from daycare. Or, perhaps you're a night owl who strug
by
Madeline Buxton
Home
6 Pet Owners On Their Fur-Fighting, Odor-Busting Cleaning Hacks
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
Former
Cosmo
Editor Gives Her Best Advice On How To Ace ...
Your meeting presence can really affect your promotability factor, and it’s essential to master the art with forethought, prep, strategy, and even a bit
by
Kate White
Hack Your Life
Small-But-Powerful Life Upgrades That Take Less Than 15 Minutes
(Paid Content) There are few feelings in the world that are quite as satisfying as crossing off the very last item on your to-do list. Seriously, think for
by
Lily di Costanzo
Hack Your Life
14 Hacks For Women With Zero Extra Time
(Paid Content) As much as we all love complaining about how busy we are — real talk, everyone gets a little bit of smug pleasure from declaring themselve
by
Lily di Costanzo
Work & Money
14 Meal-Prep Hacks That’ll Save You Major $$$
(Paid Content) Nothing dampens payday vibes like checking your account to see just how much cash goes towards funding your takeout habit. Eating out adds u
by
Allie Briggs
Hack Your Life
14 Easy Hacks That Make Being Healthy
Way
Easier
(Paid Content) The term "wellness" can sometimes feel like a big, intimidating umbrella that covers all the healthy routines you should be following but ca
by
Lily di Costanzo
Hack Your Life
14 Hacks That'll Turn Anyone Into A Morning Person
(Paid Content) Morning people swear that the first few hours of the day are the most productive. These folks are quick to reference peak brainpower and ale
by
Lily di Costanzo
Hack Your Life
4 Smart Hacks To Deal With Living In A Noisy Area
This situation isn't hard for urban dwellers to imagine: You've put on the comfiest pair of pajamas and are just about to climb into bed with you
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
14 “Aha!” Moment Food Hacks That Are Actually Worth Y...
by
Zoe Bain
Living
The Ultimate London Etiquette Guide
by
Erin Donnelly
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted