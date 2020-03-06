If you fall into the 99% of people who experience all five stages of grief when your candle reaches the end of its lifespan, then perhaps you too have considered the possibility that it doesn’t need to be like this. While refilling bottles of soap or perfume is an intuitive way for eco-conscious shoppers to repurpose their purchases, candles are rarely afforded the same consideration. Sure, scrubbing half-melted wax from the bottom of a burnt-out votive may ruin your sponge, manicure, and day — but, it also allows sustainability-focused consumers the opportunity to practice what they preach (on social media).
Sometimes the best approach to giving burnt-out goods a new lease on life is the same as with humans: try a career change. By re-hiring your candle for a fresh job — from Associate Succulent Planter to Senior Condom Holder — you'll restore it and yourself with the same fulfillment as burning wax for 12 hours once did. It also affords you the opportunity to more officially head up the sustainable-home branch (go ahead and add LLC to your Instagram bio).
So, if you’re as environmental as that canvas tote bag implies, consider recycling your $30 candle with these savvy dual-purpose suggestions — because we all deserve another trip or two around the sun.
