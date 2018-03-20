What if our favorite home goods wielded magic powers? Self-pouring coffee mugs, breadboxes that store and slice their own loaves, and other such Harry Potter-style wizardry maybe be out of the question — but clever dual purpose items aren't. All it takes to get our go-to apartment gadgets working double-duty is an open mind, some creativity, and a little guidance on which goods have magic potential.
Ahead we've lined up ten products that you can get your very own "Wingardium Leviosa" on with — from throw blankets by day to table cloths by night, candles that moonlight as cream and sugar sets, and even an everyday ottoman with a storage secret. Whether you're looking to stock up on entirely new fantastical merchandise or you're simply shopping around for some repurposing inspiration, the finds ahead have all your Muggle home needs handled.