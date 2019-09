Now, we’ll just say right up front that we’re not going to try to convince you to slow down or give up on your ambitious on-the-go lifestyle. You do you. Instead, we want to let you in on some real-time tips and tricks that’ll shave off unnecessary time-sucks and stressors from your day. Whether it be banning that “Did I turn off my straightener?” anxiety or relying on your Google Assistant to get things done, these tricks all come by way of the most efficient, constantly on-the-move people we know. Read on (hands-free and between today’s many engagements, we’re imagining), and prepare to do what you do even better.