As much as we all love complaining about how busy we are — real talk, everyone gets a little bit of smug pleasure from declaring themselves “totally swamped” — burnout is very real and can strike even the most energetic and highly functioning among us. It happens when the exhilaration of tearing through a packed day shades into stress and causes us to start getting frustrated and slipping up. Ever worked yourself into a tizzy because your perfectly planned schedule went awry by 15 minutes? That’s classic burnout.