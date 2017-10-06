The term "wellness" can sometimes feel like a big, intimidating umbrella that covers all the healthy routines you should be following but can't quite fit into daily practice. We get it. There are only so many hours in the day, and trying to squeeze in every flash-in-the-pan craze — Oil pulling? Gritting? Human popsicle-ing? — makes the whole ordeal feel like a lost cause best left to celebrity lifestyle gurus.
The good news? We've got a much less intimidating strategy that'll boost your fitness, nutrition, and general well-being. Ahead, we've compiled 14 healthy hacks you can accomplish right this very minute, from asking your Google Assistant to schedule all your overdue doctor appointments to engaging in a little laughter therapy. We bet you'll feel better by the time you finish reading this.