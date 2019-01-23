Here's How Much It Costs To Hire An Official KonMari Consultant To Organize Your Home

The cost for hiring a KonMari consultant will vary based on a few different factors like your location, the size of your home, and the amount of one-on-one support you require — we already know, some of us require a lot more help than others. She also says different consultants have different approaches to price structuring. "Some consultants book single lessons and others offer multiple lesson packages at a discounted rate. Rates can vary greatly by location but are comparable to the cost of a traditional organizer ($60-$150/hour)... KonMari consultants don't provide quotes from previous jobs, but I can say that a two-bedroom home would take probably no less than 10 lessons that are 3 to 5 hours each."