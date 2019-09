Here's How Much It Costs To Hire An Official KonMari Consultant To Organise Your Home

Though this structure may seem a bit rigid, Roberts says consultants can tailor the experience for their clients. "This approach is methodical but personalised to our clients' unique homes and needs. As we review each category, we help our clients identify what items spark joy and respectfully discard the items that do not." That seems like a good way to avoid the complete emotional overload that many of us always thought was an inevitability of purging our belonging. Roberts also says that each KonMari Consultant brings their own personal background and expertise to their lessons. This is significant, as not all consultants approach belonging the same. "It is fun to note that we aren't all minimalists ! We love sharing about what brings us joy — and often times that means showcasing our art collections or curated libraries."