If you’re like me, life insurance is probably not anywhere close to being on your radar. I'm under 30, I don't own a home, and I don't have kids. Not to mention I already have enough financial priorities on my plate what with trying to save for retirement, save for emergencies , pay off debt , and generally get my life together. The idea of paying an extra sum to insure my life is not exactly at the top of my to-do list. Besides, I’m still young and lucky enough to have my health — should I really be thinking about life insurance?