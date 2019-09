While you might believe that the best way to say "I love you" is with homemade sweets, that does not necessarily mean you're up to the task of producing something that actually is both sweet and homemade. If you're the type of home baker who would be much more comfortable competing on Nailed It! than say, The Great British Baking Show, made-from-scratch treats don't have to be out of the question for Valentine's Day gifts this year. You can create professional-looking edible goodies without any baking . That's right, you don't even have to turn on the oven. All it takes is melting a little chocolate , and who better to teach you how to do that than Nail It!'s Jacques Torres himself?