Pastry Chef Jacques Torres On Netflix's Nailed It & Why It's Important To Fail

What advice would you give to home bakers who may have seen their fair share of disasters in the kitchen just like the Nailed It competitors?

Do you remember the first time you tried to ride a bicycle? You failed, you failed, you failed, until you succeeded. Unfortunately, pretty much everything in life is like that. You fail, you fail, you fail, and then you succeed. In baking, there is no difference. Even as professionals, the first time that we make a recipe, we might not fail, but it’s not going to be our best result. The next time, it’s going to be better, and the following time it’s going to be even better. So, don’t expect to have a perfect result the first time. That is something that I tell my students. It’s going to take some time and it’s going to take some practice, but you will succeed. You will. You just need to teach your hands.