A Chocolate Museum Is Opening Its Doors Next Week

Last summer, many of us rediscovered just how fun it could be to play with our food thanks to the Museum of Ice Cream. This interactive ice cream experience opened its doors for a month in New York’s Meatpacking District last July. Unfortunately, due to its extreme popularity, you may have missed your opportunity to visit the space as the 30,000 available tickets sold out in just five days. However, it looks like we're about to get yet another chance to be amused by a different sweet treat because someone just created a chocolate museum.
According to Eater, Jacques Torres, one of the world's most legendary chocolatiers, will soon open what's being referred to as Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience. This chocolate museum will be located inside Torres' chocolate shop in Hudson Square. Those who missed out on ice cream scoop seesaws last summer will be happy to know that Choco-Story will be a permanent fixture in the shop. Eater reports that though not much is yet known of what the museum will entail, an invite to the grand opening says that guests will be able to participate in both chocolate tasting and chocolate making. Sign us up for both and more!
The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres will officially open its doors next week, which means we won't have to wait too much longer to find out what goes down inside. Our best guess is that it will most certainly be a delight for our tastebuds and our Instagram feeds.
