There's a museum for everything from breakups to erotic art, so we're not surprised that there's now one dedicated purely to ice cream. From July 29 to August 31, you'll be able to visit a Museum of Ice Cream in New York's Meatpacking District, according to Time Out New York.
Inside the museum's walls, you can roam around a chocolate room, play on a see-saw designed like an ice cream scooper, and become part of a human ice-cream sundae. You'll also get an ice cream tasting from a "food futurist." So, basically, it's Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
But the best part? You can literally swim in a pool of sprinkles. Yes, you heard us right.
We have a feeling this is not the actual pool, given that there's merely a plastic arm, but the suggestion is there.
If you'll be in the area, you can reserve tickets for $18 per person or $30 for two people — ice cream included, of course.
