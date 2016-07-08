Overwhelmed with sprinkles and we're not mad about it @vanessamckeown . . . . . #MOIC #iscreamforicecream #icecream #scoops #sprinkles #museumoficecream #foodie #yummy #dessert #candy #weekend #iscream #eeeeeats #treat #sweettooth #vanessamckeown #summer

A photo posted by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 2, 2016 at 10:06am PDT