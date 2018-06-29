The Most Hilarious, Over-The-Top Moments From Nailed It! Season 2

6. Allusions to Nicole and Jacques' secret romance in episode 206

Perhaps the best part of Nailed It! is the extremely unlikely pairing of comedian Nicole Byers and French pastry chef Jacques Torres. Both judges play off each other in the most unexpectedly delightful way. Because of our love for the duo, it filled us with absolutely glee when Byers and Nicole jokingly pretend to be in love for a quick moment in the season 2 finale. When the guest judge leaves the judges' table to go help out a contestant, Byers turns to Torres and says in a sensual tone, "Now I have you all to myself." The two stare into each other's eyes as soft R&B music plays and the edges of the screen begin to soften. This continues until Torres loses the staring contest and cracks up. It is just too cute. Honestly, we ship them.