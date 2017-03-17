Hollywood, a professional baker, is the only original GBBO castmember to stay with the show as it jumps ship. Last year negotiations between the BBC and Love Productions, which produces the show, fell through, prompting a lucrative (and highly controversial) new deal with Channel 4. Berry and Mel and Sue declined to follow the money and carry on with the show, though Hollywood had no such qualms and has been villainized as a "scab" as sorts for participating in the GBBO's unwelcome new makeover.