This Minnie Mouse Birthday Cake Fail Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

While it's certainly not unusual to mess up this aggressively when trying to recreate a cake from Pinterest in your own kitchen, you never expect it to happen when you pay a bakery to make the cake for you. But, despite its extreme sweatiness, the wonky Minnie Mouse cake isn't even close to the worst cake we've seen. Take, for instance, that edible pimple cake that seems to be inescapable for anyone who has used the internet this week. At least the Minnie cake fail was trying to look like something sweet and comforting from our childhoods, and not meant to totally gross us out. Luckily, though, we live in a day and age where there are plenty of cake decorating videos out there that we can use as palette cleansers after looking at either of these more unsettling photos.