The reason why people are so infatuated with popping pimples, we'll never know, but the blatant fandom surrounding any kind of extraction is big enough to fill a sports stadium. However, if watching hours upon hours of Dr. Pimple Popper videos is no longer fulfilling, there's one store working to change that — and it's enough to make you actually full.
That's right, pimple popping fanatics have taken their obsession to an edible level. The Cakescape, a Malaysian bakery, is churning out acne cakes that look eerily realistic — equipped with blotchy, red designs and pus-inspired lumps. So you can have your pop and eat it too.
Mashable reported that Cakescape has actually been making these zit cakes for months — and people are going nuts over them. (Now there's a sentence we never thought we'd write.) Mostly intended for birthdays, bachelor, and bachelorette parties, reps for Cakescape told Mashable that the store has sold about 20 of these cakes within the past year — and the pace of orders has been rapidly increasing as word of the designs continues to spread.
But what makes these cakes more than intricate, pus-like artwork is that the crusty blemishes are actually meant to be squeezed. (In case you've ever wanted to channel your inner Dr. Pimple Popper.) Yep. When you press the sides of the cake "heads," the big mound of flour expands outward, popping like a real pimple.
Revolting or amusing? We can't quite decide. Here's hoping that we never have to see a pimple-covered cake behind the glass at Magnolia Bakery.
