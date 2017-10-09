If you're not caught up with Riverdale, now is the time to get to binge-watching: Season two is hitting CW this Wednesday. All your favorite characters will be there — including Jughead, Betty, Archie, Veronica, and of course, the multi-demensional villain we all hate to love, Cheryl Blossom. And Madeline Petch, the actress who plays the ruthless, red-haired character just revealed some pretty interesting aspects of own her personal beauty routine.
Turns out, Petch is almost nothing like the glamorous cheerleader she plays on TV, and instead prefers a minimal, no-frills approach to beauty — something she has to defend on the regular. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Petch shared that she's constantly fielding questions about the authenticity of her large lips, auburn hair, and long lashes. Her response? "It's all real — all natural, baby! And I’m a natural redhead."
While her look remains virtually untouched, Petch's boyfriend (actor-musician Travis Mills) isn't afraid to go under the needle — if it's of the tattooing kind. "He's got a spider behind his ear that I'm always tracing with my finger," she said. "He's got Medusa on his neck, which is really cool." And although she likes the ink on her S.O., Petch admitted that you'll never see her with permanent body art.
"I won't be getting [tattoos] ever," she shared. "I'm so indecisive and I am very like... everything needs to be clean and neat and organized. I feel like I'd pick something and I'd hate it the next day. I think it would be the biggest regret of mine — getting anything tattooed."
So, even if you envision Cheryl with an evil eye tattoo hiding somewhere on her body — that's just one of many ways Petch and her character are different.
