Baked By Melissa Made A Tie-Dye Cake — & We Can't Look Away

Baked by Melissa's bite-size cupcakes are the stuff of novelty dessert legend. The hand-crafted tiny treats are moist, festive, customizable for just about any occasion, and can be ordered online to ship anywhere across the country. So when we heard that Melissa Ben-Ishasay was not only debuting a cake-centric cookbook, but was also planning to stop by our offices and whip up a unique tie-dyed creation, our sweet teeth were aching.
Cakes by Melissa just dropped today, and its pages are packed with over 120 creative recipes for nearly endless cake, icing, filling, and topping combinations. One of which happens to be the visually explosive, multi-colored, and layered Tie-Dye Cake. Scroll ahead to watch Ben-Ishay make the rainbow sprinkle and swirled icing glaze magic happen on camera — and also to discover how you can recreate the recipe back home in your own oven.
Not much of a cake-making boss? No sweat. In celebration of bake-book's launch, Baked by Melissa will be offering the limited-edition Tie-Dye Layer Cake for pre-order purchase online.
